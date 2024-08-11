Open Menu

Bhai Khan Welfare Celebrates 77th Independence Day

Published August 11, 2024

Bhai Khan welfare celebrates 77th Independence day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Rashid Khan Sunday said Pakistan was the reward of the eternal sacrifices rendered by our elders for the sake of a separate homeland, and it was necessary to equip the young generation with the jewel of modern education

He expressed these views while addressing the occasion of Pakistan's 77th birthday cake cutting on behalf of Bhai Khan Welfare. 

He was also the chief guest on the occasion. 

 

UC Chairman Azhar Sheikh, Salahuddin Ghori, the eminent leader of Anjuman Tajran Sindh, Hyderabad, Founder of Youth Welfare Society Syed Fahmuddin, Arain Welfare Organization Pakistan central leader Adnan Mubeen, Yaqub Bhatti, HWAB KAD Pirzada, Welfare founder Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain, Supervisor Haji Ashraf Abbasi, Senior Vice President Khan Aftab Ahmad Khan, Joint Secretary Muhammad Ismail Sheikh, Malik Farhat Abbas, Hanif Sheikh, Yusuf Memon, Aslam Sheikh, Haji Muhammad Ismail Sheikh, Saeqa Qazi, In-charge of women department, Fauzia, Aini, Shaista, and others also participated.

 

 

He further said, "Bhai Khan Welfare is one of the important NGOs that believe in the welfare of humanity and the development and stability of Pakistan. is our identity and the gift of our elders." 

 

Syed Fahimuddin and Salahuddin Ghori said, "For the stability of Pakistan, we need faith in the golden principles of Quaida-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah." 

 

"Unity and faith must be strictly adhered to," he added.

Khan Aftab Ahmad Khan welcomed all the guests in his address. 

Welfare Patron Haji Ashraf Abbasi and founder Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain said, "The day of Aaj is the day of renewal of pledge." 

 

"We have to promise that we will not hesitate to give our lives for the sake of the integrity of Pakistan and its survival," they said.

"Long live Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan Army's 77th birthday cake was cut after Pakistan Army raised slogans.

APP/nsm

