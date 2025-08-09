Bhai Khan Welfare Celebrates Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Our Pakistani forces have shattered the nefarious plans of the enemy against the wall of the founders.
These views were expressed by Abdul Latif Sheikh Welfare, President of Bhai Khan Welfare Association, while addressing the Marka-eHaq, Independence day’s Cake Cutting Ceremony organized by Welfare to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Pakistan and the Marka-eHaq at the head office of Welfare.
The ceremony was attended by Welfare Founder General Secretary Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain, Senior Vice President Khan Aftab Ahmed Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput. Second Vice President Haji Muhammad Ismail Sheikh, Joint Secretary Muhammad Ismail Sheikh, Founder Member Arif Sheikh, Taluka Chairman Latifabad Haji Abdul Hameed Matho, Muhammad Hanif Sheikh, Farhat Abbas, representatives of various social organizations and important figures of different schools of thought.
He further said that no power in the world can subdue this nation that loves its soldiers.
Welfare founder Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain said that we salute those martyrs, those mujahideen, those ghazis who fell like lightning on the enemy and raised our homeland forever. Welfare founding member Muhammad Arif Sheikh said that our elders made countless sacrifices of their lives and property in the pursuit of freedom. We celebrate Independence Day every year so that the memory of these great sacrifices can be kept fresh and the joy of achieving freedom can be celebrated.
On this occasion, special prayers were offered for those who were martyred in the fight for truth. Later, a birthday cake was cut.
APP/nsm
