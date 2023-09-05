Open Menu

Bhai Khan Welfare Distributes Text Book To Needy Students

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Bhai Khan welfare distributes text book to needy students

Chairman Subcommittee about Education of Bhai Khan Welfare Haji Muhammad Ismail Shaikh has said that embellishing children with the jewel of education was our duty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Subcommittee about Education of Bhai Khan Welfare Haji Muhammad Ismail Shaikh has said that embellishing children with the jewel of education was our duty.

He expressed these views on the occasion of distributing textbooks to destitute children by the patron of Bhai Khan Welfare here on Tuesday.

He said that acquiring education was a fundamental right of every child, however it was necessary to provide opportunities to the children. He said that Bhai Khan Welfare was trying to provide all educational facilities to the children who cannot bear their educational expenses due to poverty.

He said that under education for all programmes, school uniforms would also be provided to needy children.

