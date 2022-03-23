Bhai Khan Welfare organises rally, speech competition to celebrate Pakistan Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Bhai Khan Welfare Association on Wednesday celebrated Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm.

The Association also organised children's speech competition and an awareness rally themed "Heroes of Pakistan Movement."to mark the historic day of March 23.

Bhai Khan Welfare president Abdul Latif Sheikh said "Pakistan is a blessing from Allah and this is the fruit of continuous struggle of our founding fathers and we should cherish it".

Speaking on the occasion, the participants of the rally said that today is the day of renewal of our commitment that in case of any difficult situation we have to sacrifice our lives for the sake of our homeland.

The rally was attended by Director Information Hyderabad Swai Khan Chalgari, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob Zaman, officials of the association and other personalities.