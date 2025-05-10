Open Menu

Bhai Khan Welfare Organize Rally To Express Solidarity With Pakistan’s Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) As a nation, it is the responsibility of all of us to put aside personal differences and stand firm against the enemy.

These views were expressed by Bhai Khan Welfare founder and secretary Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain while addressing the participants of the rally on the occasion of a solidarity rally with the Pakistan Armed Forces organized in collaboration with Bhai Khan Welfare Taluka Latifabad and Jilani Baba Mohalla Committee Gujarati Muhalla.

The patron of the welfare organization was Haji Muhammad Ashraf Abbasi. Founder and General Secretary. Taluka Chairman Haji Abdul Hameed Mitho.

Vice Chairman Akram Shah. Younus Abbasi. Joint Secretary Muhammad Ismail Sheikh - Mushtaq Shah. Muhammad Hanif Sheikh. Aftab Khan. On this occasion, Senior Vice President Khan Aftab Ahmed Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput, Chairman education Sub-Committee Haji Muhammad Ismail Sheikh, Ijaz Hussain Asadi, including people of different schools of thought and residents of the area participated in large numbers.

The participants in the rally carried banners and placards, on which slogans of Pak Army were raised.

The rally passed through Gujrati Paro, Tando Yousaf, Gulshan Hamid. It reached Islamabad Chowk from Gulshan Raees. Welfare founder Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain and others addressed the rally and said that for the survival and integrity of Pakistan,

we stand with the Pak Army and will not hesitate to sacrifice our lives when the time comes.

On this occasion Long live Pakistan. Slogans of "Pak Army Long Live Pakistan" were also raised.

aPP/nsm

