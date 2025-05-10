Bhai Khan Welfare Organize Rally To Express Solidarity With Pakistan’s Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) As a nation, it is the responsibility of all of us to put aside personal differences and stand firm against the enemy.
These views were expressed by Bhai Khan Welfare founder and secretary Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain while addressing the participants of the rally on the occasion of a solidarity rally with the Pakistan Armed Forces organized in collaboration with Bhai Khan Welfare Taluka Latifabad and Jilani Baba Mohalla Committee Gujarati Muhalla.
The patron of the welfare organization was Haji Muhammad Ashraf Abbasi. Founder and General Secretary. Taluka Chairman Haji Abdul Hameed Mitho.
Vice Chairman Akram Shah. Younus Abbasi. Joint Secretary Muhammad Ismail Sheikh - Mushtaq Shah. Muhammad Hanif Sheikh. Aftab Khan. On this occasion, Senior Vice President Khan Aftab Ahmed Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput, Chairman education Sub-Committee Haji Muhammad Ismail Sheikh, Ijaz Hussain Asadi, including people of different schools of thought and residents of the area participated in large numbers.
The participants in the rally carried banners and placards, on which slogans of Pak Army were raised.
The rally passed through Gujrati Paro, Tando Yousaf, Gulshan Hamid. It reached Islamabad Chowk from Gulshan Raees. Welfare founder Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain and others addressed the rally and said that for the survival and integrity of Pakistan,
we stand with the Pak Army and will not hesitate to sacrifice our lives when the time comes.
On this occasion Long live Pakistan. Slogans of "Pak Army Long Live Pakistan" were also raised.
aPP/nsm
Recent Stories
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Proposal for KP languages academy supported, literary circles urge provincial govt to fund scheme1 minute ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare organize rally to express solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defense28 minutes ago
-
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with India41 minutes ago
-
Rallies in KP erupt in support of Pakistan Armed Forces1 hour ago
-
Exemplary services ensured for Pilgrims, Zulfiqar Khan assures1 hour ago
-
PMA expresses solidarity with armed forces amid crisis2 hours ago
-
Rubio speaks with Dar; calls for de-escalation, direct Pak-India communication2 hours ago
-
5.3 magnitude quake jolts Islamabad, parts of KPK2 hours ago
-
DPM, US Secretary State discuss current situation post-Indian attacks on Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Train operations continue uninterrupted across country: Hanif Abbasi3 hours ago