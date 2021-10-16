UrduPoint.com

'Bhai Khan Welfare' Organized Mehfil-e-Milad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:02 PM

'Bhai Khan welfare' organized a Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) here on the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :'Bhai Khan welfare' organized a Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) here on the other day.

Streets and buildings were decorated with beautiful lights, buntings and banners mentioning slogans of Aamad-Mustafa (SAW).

In this connection a 'Seerat Conference' was also held titled "Importance of prayer in the Seerat-e Tayyaba, (SAW)".

Renowned Scholar Allama Hafiz Qari Muhammad Sharif while addressing the ceremony said that Namaz-e-Panjgana is the second largest pillar of islam and obligatory for all Muslims and offering Namaz with punctuality was Grace.

He said that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) in his teachings had attributed Namaz as ladder for Faith full (Momin) , therefore we should offer Namaz with punctuality and also preach others for offering it.

Among others District Zonal Incharge MQM-P Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, Member Sindh Assembly Rashid Khilji, President Bhai Khan Welfare Abdul Latif Shaikh, General Secretary Muhammad Yaseen Arain, Senior vice president Aftab Ahmed and others also attended the Mehfil-e-Milad.

Addressing the Milad, MPA Rashid Khilji said that with the advent of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) era of ignorance ended and the light of faith (Emaan) spread everywhere.

He urged Muslims to follow the teachings of our Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAW) and lead life in accordance with his footsteps.

Different Naat khawans recited Naats to express their love for the Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (SAW. Later, prizes were distributed among children who recited Naats.

