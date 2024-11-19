Bhai Khan Welfare projects lauded

The Chief Director Dialdas Martial Art and kyokushin karate center Shahban Junaid Akhter Darshani on Tuesday said that welfare projects carried out by Bhai Khan Welfare were laudable

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Chief Director Dialdas Martial Art and kyokushin karate center Shahban Junaid Akhter Darshani on Tuesday said that welfare projects carried out by Bhai Khan Welfare were laudable.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the founder of Bhai Khan welfare and General Secretary Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain.

Child specialist Dr.

Muhammad Danish said that Bhai Khan welfare was helping destitute and poor people which is a highly commendable step.

Founder of Bhai Khan welfare Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain said that our organization was helping the poor to seek blessings of Allah.

He said that Junaid Akhter needs no admiration as he is founder of kyokushin karate in Hyderabad and at present his large number of students were rendering their services in different institutions.