Bhai Khan Welfare to stage "Kashmir Solidarity Rally" on Feb 05

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Bhai Khan Welfare Association will observe "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 and a rally will be taken out in solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A meeting of Bhai Khan Welfare Association was held on Tuesday under the chair of Abdul Latif Sheikh in which all the office bearers of the association attended.

Meeting decided that "Kashmir Solidarity Day" will be observed on Feb 05 to condemn atrocities committed against innocent people of held valley who were under siege of Indian occupation forces since Independence of the sub continent.

Bhai Khan Welfare Association will stage rally from Bhai Khan Incline to Hyderabad Press club after noon prayers on Saturday.

It was also decided that all members and office bearers of the association will participate "Kashmir Solidarity Rally" to be organised by the district administration.

The meeting was attended among others by Mohammad Yaseen Arain, Aftab Ahmed Khan, Shahid Rajput, Mohammad Haroon, Kashif Shaikh, Arif Shaikh and Hanif Shaikh.