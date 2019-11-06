Bhai Mahinder Singh Ahluwalia Calls On Prime Minister
A delegation led by Bhai Sahib Bhai (Dr) Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia OBE KSG, Chairman Nishkam Group of Charitable Organizations, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday
Bhai Sahib Bhai Mohinder Singh thanked the prime minister for the landmark decision of the Government of Pakistan to open the Kartarpur Corridor and facilitate the Sikh community across the world in visiting their holy place.
He evinced keen interest in infrastructure development projects, especially building rest houses in Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Corridor. The prime minister welcomed the interest of the visiting delegation.