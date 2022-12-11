Bhakkar admin retrieves state land

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :On the direction of Ombudsman Punjab office, the district administration of Bhakkar retrieved 8.5 kanal state land worth Rs 2.9 million from illegal occupants in Chak No 36/ML of Kalorkot tehsil.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab office said here on Sunday the action had been taken after a thorough investigating about the illegal sale of 52 kanal and two marla state land to various individuals by declaring it as a colony land without taking permission from the competent authority.

Meanwhile, the revenue department has also launched a departmental inquiry against the field staff guilty of irregularities under the PEEDA Act, 2006, the spokesman added.

Taking action on the application of Ghulam Jafar of Jhang, which he submitted to the ombudsman office, the Jhang administration recovered 31 kanal and three marla of government pastureland in Chak No.461/JB of Jhang. The total market value of the land is Rs 7.757 million, the spokesman said.

Apart from this, a total of 8 kanal and 10 marla state lands was got vacated inGujranwala, Vehari and Muzaffargarh districts, having a total market value ofRs 4.45 million, he added.

