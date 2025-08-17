Bhakkar police ensure foolproof security for Chehlum procession

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Bhakkar Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on Sunday.

According to APP correspondent, over 800 police personnel, along with Pak Army and Pak Rangers, have been deployed to ensure the security of the procession and gatherings.

CCTV cameras, mobile cam vans, and walk-through gates have been installed to monitor the procession route and screen participants.

Snipers have been deployed on rooftops and high places, while Punjab Highway Patrol and elite force teams are patrolling designated routes.

Traffic staff are on duty to maintain traffic flow, and security arrangements have been made effective by placing pickets on all sides of the district.

Volunteers, peace committee members, and traders' associations are assisting the police in ensuring the security of the procession.

The police have sealed the streets along the procession route with barbed wire and trenches to prevent any untoward incident.

