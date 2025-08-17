Bhakkar Police Ensure Foolproof Security For Chehlum Procession
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Bhakkar Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on Sunday.
According to APP correspondent, over 800 police personnel, along with Pak Army and Pak Rangers, have been deployed to ensure the security of the procession and gatherings.
CCTV cameras, mobile cam vans, and walk-through gates have been installed to monitor the procession route and screen participants.
Snipers have been deployed on rooftops and high places, while Punjab Highway Patrol and elite force teams are patrolling designated routes.
Traffic staff are on duty to maintain traffic flow, and security arrangements have been made effective by placing pickets on all sides of the district.
Volunteers, peace committee members, and traders' associations are assisting the police in ensuring the security of the procession.
The police have sealed the streets along the procession route with barbed wire and trenches to prevent any untoward incident.
APP/hhd/378
Recent Stories
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bhakkar police ensure foolproof security for Chehlum procession2 minutes ago
-
One dead, 21 injured as train derails near Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated desi ghee in Vehari2 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must tap US export opportunity: Iftikhar Malik2 minutes ago
-
Maroof Int'l Hospital marks Independence Day41 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day celebrated in Nawabshsh42 minutes ago
-
Ambulance hits motorbike in Haripur; child dies, 2 hurt42 minutes ago
-
DI Khan Police, CTD conduct search and strike operation against militants42 minutes ago
-
Benazir Public School celebrates 78th Independence Day42 minutes ago
-
IIUI honors memorizers of Holy Qur’an during ceremony52 minutes ago
-
NDF team felicitates Abid Lashari on his nomination for Pakistan’s Civil Award 202552 minutes ago