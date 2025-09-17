Bhakkar tehsildar’s naib qasid held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Region on Wednesday arrested a Naib Qasid of the Bhakkar Tehsildar’s office for taking a bribe from a citizen to process a plot registry.

According to officials, Muhammad Sabir, son of Noor Muhammad, submitted a complaint to the Regional Director ACE Sargodha, alleging that Muhammad Jabbar, a Class-IV employee in the Tehsildar’s office, had demanded Rs. 20,000 for approving his plot registry.

On the directives of the Regional Director, Circle Officer Ameer Abdullah Khan investigated the matter and, along with a judicial magistrate, conducted a raid. The accused was caught red-handed with the bribe money.

Further investigations are underway.