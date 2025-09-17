Open Menu

Bhakkar Tehsildar’s Naib Qasid Held For Taking Bribe

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Bhakkar tehsildar’s naib qasid held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Region on Wednesday arrested a Naib Qasid of the Bhakkar Tehsildar’s office for taking a bribe from a citizen to process a plot registry.

According to officials, Muhammad Sabir, son of Noor Muhammad, submitted a complaint to the Regional Director ACE Sargodha, alleging that Muhammad Jabbar, a Class-IV employee in the Tehsildar’s office, had demanded Rs. 20,000 for approving his plot registry.

On the directives of the Regional Director, Circle Officer Ameer Abdullah Khan investigated the matter and, along with a judicial magistrate, conducted a raid. The accused was caught red-handed with the bribe money.

Further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

56 minutes ago
 'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

1 hour ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

1 hour ago
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

2 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

4 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

4 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan