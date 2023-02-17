UrduPoint.com

Bhakkar's Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Two members of a family, including a father and his son reportedly lost their lives when an liquefied petroleum gas cylinder exploded in their house situated in Bhakkar on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three critically injured members of the family were rushed to a nearby hospital, private news channels reported.

The gas cylinder reportedly caught fire and exploded in a house located in Mohalah Lal Darwaish of Bhakkar district. After the explosion, fire also erupted due to gas leakage which was doused by fire tenders.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the rubble, and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital.

