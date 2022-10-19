UrduPoint.com

Bhara Kahu Bypass To Bifurcate Varsity, QAU Requests Amendment In Plan

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Bhara Kahu Bypass to bifurcate varsity, QAU requests amendment in plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad on Wednesday requested the authorities concerned to amend the Bhara Kahu Bypass plan as they said it was bifurcating university's land which would create problems for its future expansion and endeavours.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the ASA recording their concern over the project said, "the teaching faculties, major stakeholders, were not consulted over it and its completion would affect botanical garden, residential colony and also disturb communication between affiliated sections." The ASA also represented by Dr. Pervez Hood Bai said the project was taken up in a haste and the alternate solution was Bhara Kahu flyover on Murree Road.

"They also expressed resentment over the demolition of university's boundary wall for the construction, creating safety and security issues for the staff and the students.

The ASA said future of coming generations was linked to this institution and ongoing project would affect the education and research process in country's top ranked varsity.

The ASA also expressed dissatisfaction over the alternative provided land which they said was five kilometers away from the university and this, "distance would create a lot problems for different educational and managerial sections."The students who were also part of the event also demanded to reconsider the project.

