Bhara Kahu Housing inauguration on cards after Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) would be inaugurated after Eid-ul-Adha, Director General FGEHF, Waseem Hayat Bajwa told Senate Committee on Housing and Works.

Briefing the Senate Committee on Housing and Works, he said the suo moto notice taken by Supreme Court has withdrawn and scheme was cleared for launching. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also closed the case against Bhara Kahu scheme.

He said the cost of each plot has been escalated from Rs 3 million to Rs 4.4 million. The actual cost of a plot has been enhanced to Rs 5 million. However, the government would pay Rs 600,000 as subsidy on each plot. He said from out of a total of 3,268 plots in the scheme, 1,000 allottees withdrew their membership and got back their deposited money as a result of delay of over a decade in the scheme.As many as 2,200 allottees still retained membership of the scheme.The remaining plots would be allotted immediately after Eid-ul-Adha. The work on infrastructure development was continuing. The project would be completed in next one and half years. So far Rs 1 billion had been received and Rs 2 billion was paid to the land owner. The agreement for constructing infrastructure had already been finalized.

The committee chaired by Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi directed FGEHF to submit phone numbers and addresses of the allottees in next meeting. The committee would visit Bhara Kahu Scheme site after Eid ul Adha. Over 36,000 employees had been registered.

Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema told the committee that 200,000 houses would be constructed by the ministry. There were 2.25 million members of Housing authorities.The main aim of establishing Naya Pakistan Housing Authority was to avoid unnecessary delays in house construction.

He said there was dearth of government housing units as 30,000 employees were still at waiting list to get accommodations. He criticized federal cabinet decision of 1995 to ban constructing government housing units.

Former Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani had allotted 225 houses in hardship cases. And Durrani requested the prime minister to withdraw his discretionary powers of accommodating hardship quota to employees.

Regarding giving possession of G-14/ 2,3 plots to allottees, the meeting was told that the issue would be settled in next three months. However the possession to the allottees of sub sector 1, G-14/1 was delayed due to variety of reasons.