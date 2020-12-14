Bhara Kahu police arrest 4 members of a criminal gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Bhara Kahu police team Monday arrested four members of a criminal gang involved in incidents of dacoity and street crime and recovered snatched mobile phone and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman informed.

According to details, a police team headed by station house officer Bhara Kahu police station sub-inspector Shaukat Mehmood arrested four members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint from the citizens.

The gangsters was identified as Abdul Basit Abbasi, Noor, Hazir Muhammad and Manaz Muhammad.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and snatching valuable at gunpoint from various areas of Bhara Khau and city zone.

Cases had been registered against them and further investigation was underway, the spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas, he added.