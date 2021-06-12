Bharara terms federal budget as pro-people

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Faisalabad Garments City Rehan Naseem Bharara has declared the federal budget 2021-22 as pro-people and comprehensive for national development and prosperity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Garments City Rehan Naseem Bharara has declared the Federal budget 2021-22 as pro-people and comprehensive for national development and prosperity.

Giving reaction on budget here on Friday, he said that due to the successful policies of PTI government, large manufacturing sector was making progress at a much faster pace.

He said that PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed for national progress and prosperity and for this purpose it was implementing a comprehensive strategy.

He said that due to the positive steps of PTI government, our national exports had reached at 25 billion Dollars while industry was running with its full capacities which was not only a good gesture for national development but it was also playing a major role in arresting unemployment.

He also thanked Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and said that he had strived hard to redress genuine problems of the business community.

He said that today Pakistani nation was receiving good news that Russia had allowed import of rice from Pakistan while export of Pakistani mango had reached in Japanese markets.

All these happened due to the successful policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding that the government had fixed a growth target of 4.8 percent for coming fiscal year, but I hope that we will cross growth of 5 percent if we maintain the current development pace as all economic indicators were positive now in Pakistan.