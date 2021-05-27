Bhasha Consultant Group reviews progress in ongoing construction work

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :

The Consultant Group meeting held in Chilas under the chairmanship of General Manager Diamer Bhasha Dam Project Muhammad Yusuf Rao. It was attended by Diamer Bhasha Dam Consultant Group Project Manager Sakir Sangeez, Chief Engineer WAPDA Construction Management Anwar Shah Chief Engineer (DW) Muhammad Masood Soomro, DBCG Deputy Project Manager Shafqat Malik and Director Security WAPDA, besides officials of Power China and Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

During the meeting, Power China and FWO officials gave a detailed briefing on the dam site, preferential roads, Tangier Hydropower Project, progress in construction work in various areas, implementation of health and safety and environmental protection principles.

Issues related to communication and security at the dam site were also discussed. Speaking on the occasion, GM Diamer Bhasha Dam Project stressed on maintaining high standards of construction work and implementation of health and safety principles. He directed to complete the targets of the dam site and Tangier Hydropower Project on time.