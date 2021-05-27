UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bhasha Consultant Group Reviews Progress In Ongoing Construction Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:23 PM

Bhasha Consultant Group reviews progress in ongoing construction work

The Diamer Bhasha Consultant Group on Thursday reviewed the progress in the ongoing construction work at the dam

Gilgit (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Diamer Bhasha consultant Group on Thursday reviewed the progress in the ongoing construction work at the dam.

The Consultant Group meeting held in Chilas under the chairmanship of General Manager Diamer Bhasha Dam Project Muhammad Yusuf Rao. It was attended by Diamer Bhasha Dam Consultant Group Project Manager Sakir Sangeez, Chief Engineer WAPDA Construction Management Anwar Shah Chief Engineer (DW) Muhammad Masood Soomro, DBCG Deputy Project Manager Shafqat Malik and Director Security WAPDA, besides officials of Power China and Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

During the meeting, Power China and FWO officials gave a detailed briefing on the dam site, preferential roads, Tangier Hydropower Project, progress in construction work in various areas, implementation of health and safety and environmental protection principles.

Issues related to communication and security at the dam site were also discussed. Speaking on the occasion, GM Diamer Bhasha Dam Project stressed on maintaining high standards of construction work and implementation of health and safety principles. He directed to complete the targets of the dam site and Tangier Hydropower Project on time.

Related Topics

Bhasha Dam China WAPDA Dam Tangier Progress SITE Chilas General Motors FWO

Recent Stories

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit, ..

3 minutes ago

Up-coming budget to be growth oriented: Omar Ayub

3 minutes ago

Govt focusing on uplift of less privileged strata ..

3 minutes ago

Sofia Sapega's Cousin Asks Russia to Assist Her Re ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Testing Weapons That Threaten US Military P ..

6 minutes ago

US Intelligence Studying All Evidence to Discover ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.