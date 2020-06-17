UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bhatagram Administration Takes Action Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

Bhatagram administration takes action against profiteers

Assistant Commissioner Alai Noor Muhammad Afridi paid visit to bazaar on Wednesday and inspected prices of various daily use items

BHATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Alai Noor Muhammad Afridi paid visit to bazaar on Wednesday and inspected prices of various daily use items.

During inspection, he imposed fine on several shopkeepers on overcharging and maintaining poor hygiene conditions.

He directed shopkeepers to display price list at prominent place and sell items according to officially notified rates. He said the district administration was committed to provide quality edible items at affordable prices to residents.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against profiteers.

AC also took round of Wagon stands and directed transporters to strictly observe SOPs to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Poor Fine Visit Price Afridi

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

19 minutes ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

49 minutes ago

Legendary "Neelam Ghar" host Tariq Aziz leaves wor ..

7 seconds ago

Sindh Govt allocates Rs 1.5 billion for minorities ..

9 seconds ago

Italian Governor Probed on Suspicion of Public Pro ..

10 seconds ago

Iran's virus death toll rises by 120 to hit 9,185

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.