Bhatagram administration takes action against profiteers

BHATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Alai Noor Muhammad Afridi paid visit to bazaar on Wednesday and inspected prices of various daily use items.

During inspection, he imposed fine on several shopkeepers on overcharging and maintaining poor hygiene conditions.

He directed shopkeepers to display price list at prominent place and sell items according to officially notified rates. He said the district administration was committed to provide quality edible items at affordable prices to residents.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against profiteers.

AC also took round of Wagon stands and directed transporters to strictly observe SOPs to prevent spread of COVID-19.