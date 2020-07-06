Bhatgaram admin marks 100 days of battle against COVID-19

A ceremony was arranged by district administration Bhatagram on Monday to pay tribute to employees who fought on frontline against COVID-19 with great determination during the last 100 days

BHATGARAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A ceremony was arranged by district administration Bhatagram on Monday to pay tribute to employees who fought on frontline against COVID-19 with great determination during the last 100 days.

The ceremony was held in the office of deputy commissioner on completion of 100 days of fight against the COVID-19 while prayers were offered for the departed souls of the pandemic's martyred.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed awarded commendation certificates to employees of the health department, TMA, police, local government, district administration, presidents of trade unions and journalists who rendered great contributions towards controlling spread of the contagion.

Accompanied by SP Investigation and MS DHQ, the deputy commissioner paid visit to graves of Shuhuda and laid floral wreath.

They also met with families of the martyred and offered Fateha for the departed souls of their loved ones.

Also, the administration has urged people to strictly follow SOPs of the provincial government and keep social distancing to stop spread of coronavirus.