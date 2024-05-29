Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million

The biggest cattle market of the twin cities for Eid ul Azha, has been auctioned at Rs 109.9 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The biggest cattle market of the twin cities for Eid ul Azha, has been auctioned at Rs 109.9 million.

The cattle market will be set up at Bhatta Chowk where the entry fees of Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 would be charged for large and small animal selling.

According to the spokesman Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Rasheed Saqib, the contract was won by Riaz Hussain through Moin Khan with the highest bid of Rs.109.9 million. A total of 20 bidders participated in the auction which was held here on Wednesday.

CEO RCB Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi on the occasion said that special attention was paid to the transparency rules as well as health and safety conditions regarding the cattle market bidding for Eid ul Azha 2024. The bid was done following the prescribed rule because of which this year's auction got an increased rate as compared to last year's Rs 89.5 million,

he added.