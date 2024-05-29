Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market Auctioned At Rs 109.9 Million
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 06:17 PM
The biggest cattle market of the twin cities for Eid ul Azha, has been auctioned at Rs 109.9 million
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The biggest cattle market of the twin cities for Eid ul Azha, has been auctioned at Rs 109.9 million.
The cattle market will be set up at Bhatta Chowk where the entry fees of Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 would be charged for large and small animal selling.
According to the spokesman Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Rasheed Saqib, the contract was won by Riaz Hussain through Moin Khan with the highest bid of Rs.109.9 million. A total of 20 bidders participated in the auction which was held here on Wednesday.
CEO RCB Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi on the occasion said that special attention was paid to the transparency rules as well as health and safety conditions regarding the cattle market bidding for Eid ul Azha 2024. The bid was done following the prescribed rule because of which this year's auction got an increased rate as compared to last year's Rs 89.5 million,
he added.
Recent Stories
Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan
Ministers rush to Khanewal on CM’s orders after children died of measles
Chairman CDA directs to identify individuals responsible for fire incidents in M ..
Accused involved in session court attack held
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicop ..
SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister
Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'
Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in UAJK
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Ministers rush to Khanewal on CM’s orders after children died of measles1 minute ago
-
Chairman CDA directs to identify individuals responsible for fire incidents in Margalla Hills1 minute ago
-
Accused involved in session court attack held11 minutes ago
-
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day11 minutes ago
-
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity11 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicopter crash11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister11 minutes ago
-
Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'11 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to get children vaccinated against polio28 minutes ago
-
Students from Nankana Sahib visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority28 minutes ago
-
Man killed outside the Sessions Court37 minutes ago