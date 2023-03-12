BHBA delegation calls on CJ BHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Balochistan High Court Bar Association (BHBA) called on Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan, a statement issued by the bar association said on Sunday.

BHBA President Muhammad Afzal Harifal led the delegation comprising General Secretary Shah Rasool Kakar, Senior Vice President Shamsur Rahman Rind, Gulzar Khan Kakar, Vice President Zhob Zone Nisar Ahmad Alizai, Vice President Kalat Zone Jahangir Kakar, Vice President Quetta Zone Abdul Nafi Kakar, Joint Secretary Qutb Khan Miyankhel, and Finance Secretary Talat Jabeen.

Registrar Balochistan High Court Rashid Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

The delegation apprised the Chief Justice of the problems faced by the lawyers and requested him to play his role for their solution.

The Chief Justice assured the early functioning of all the regular benches, especially the survey of land for the Loralai and Khuzdar benches.