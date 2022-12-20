BHC allows direct recruitment of DSPs in Police dept

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Balochistan High Court on Tuesday lifted the stay order against direct recruitment of the DSPs and allowed the police department to recruit DSPs in Balochistan police.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, a two-member bench of the High Court of Balochistan, comprising Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar and Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, reserved the decision.

The division bench later announced its verdict allowing direct recruitment of DSPs in the police department.