BHC bars further registration of FIRs against Senator Swati

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday barred further registration of first information reports (FIRs) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Azam Swati.

A BHC bench comprising Justice Kamran Mulakhail and Justice Aamir Rana issued the directives while hearing a petition regarding the termination of cases against Senator Azam Swati.

The court also directed the Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, to submit a report regarding the cases registered against Azam Swati.