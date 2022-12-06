UrduPoint.com

BHC Bars Further Registration Of FIRs Against Senator Swati

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 10:00 PM

:The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday barred further registration of first information reports (FIRs) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Azam Swati.

A BHC bench comprising Justice Kamran Mulakhail and Justice Aamir Rana issued the directives while hearing a petition regarding the termination of cases against Senator Azam Swati.

The court also directed the Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, to submit a report regarding the cases registered against Azam Swati.

