BHC Brings Together Senior Businesswomen
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The British High Commission (BHC) in Pakistan brought together senior businesswomen from across the country to mark International Women’s Day .
According to a news release, the UK has convened women in tech, business, and trade to highlight their achievements and discuss shared challenges."
"The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is: 'Invest in women; accelerate progress.' At a trade fair in Islamabad, female entrepreneurs demonstrated the work they are doing in artificial intelligence, medical technology, and smart apps."
"Umama Nadir, a student from Lahore who was selected to be 'Ambassador for the Day,' shadowed the High Commissioner during her engagements.
British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott CMG OBE stated, 'The UK and Pakistan are working closely together to further gender equality. It is a priority that runs across all of our work. It is as important as ever to place the economy at the heart of progress in Pakistan, with women at the heart of the economy.'"
"There is overwhelming evidence that investing in women and girls and breaking down the barriers they face accelerates development, especially when women are integrated into the workforce. If women had the same role in labor markets as men, an estimated 26%, or $28 trillion, could be added to the global GDP", she said.
APP/zah-fur
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Sindh casts his vote for presidential elections6 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti directs to resolve problem of gas pressure in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
JUIF members in KP assembly boycotts presidential elections6 minutes ago
-
Governor urges doctors to work passionately for humanity6 minutes ago
-
Polling started for presidential election in KP Assembly26 minutes ago
-
KP CM griefs over martyrdom of cop in Tank firing46 minutes ago
-
Ramzan bazaars to be made functional by 29 of Sha’ban in Multan Division46 minutes ago
-
CM, Speaker poll votes for presidential election in KP Assembly57 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA calls on PM1 hour ago
-
Polling for presidential election begins in Punjab Assembly1 hour ago
-
Collision between two motorcycles claims life of youth in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS1 hour ago