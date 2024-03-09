Open Menu

BHC Brings Together Senior Businesswomen

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

BHC brings together senior businesswomen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The British High Commission (BHC) in Pakistan brought together senior businesswomen from across the country to mark International Women’s Day .

According to a news release, the UK has convened women in tech, business, and trade to highlight their achievements and discuss shared challenges."

"The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is: 'Invest in women; accelerate progress.' At a trade fair in Islamabad, female entrepreneurs demonstrated the work they are doing in artificial intelligence, medical technology, and smart apps."

"Umama Nadir, a student from Lahore who was selected to be 'Ambassador for the Day,' shadowed the High Commissioner during her engagements.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott CMG OBE stated, 'The UK and Pakistan are working closely together to further gender equality. It is a priority that runs across all of our work. It is as important as ever to place the economy at the heart of progress in Pakistan, with women at the heart of the economy.'"

"There is overwhelming evidence that investing in women and girls and breaking down the barriers they face accelerates development, especially when women are integrated into the workforce. If women had the same role in labor markets as men, an estimated 26%, or $28 trillion, could be added to the global GDP", she said.

APP/zah-fur

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Technology Business Student Progress Same United Kingdom Women Market All From

Recent Stories

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 hour ago
 Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elect ..

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

15 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

15 hours ago
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

15 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

15 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

15 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

15 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

15 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan