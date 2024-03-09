BHC brings together senior businesswomen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The British High Commission (BHC) in Pakistan brought together senior businesswomen from across the country to mark International Women’s Day .

According to a news release, the UK has convened women in tech, business, and trade to highlight their achievements and discuss shared challenges."

"The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is: 'Invest in women; accelerate progress.' At a trade fair in Islamabad, female entrepreneurs demonstrated the work they are doing in artificial intelligence, medical technology, and smart apps."

"Umama Nadir, a student from Lahore who was selected to be 'Ambassador for the Day,' shadowed the High Commissioner during her engagements.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott CMG OBE stated, 'The UK and Pakistan are working closely together to further gender equality. It is a priority that runs across all of our work. It is as important as ever to place the economy at the heart of progress in Pakistan, with women at the heart of the economy.'"

"There is overwhelming evidence that investing in women and girls and breaking down the barriers they face accelerates development, especially when women are integrated into the workforce. If women had the same role in labor markets as men, an estimated 26%, or $28 trillion, could be added to the global GDP", she said.

APP/zah-fur