BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Balochistan High Court (BHC) on the occasion of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day on Monday. Chief Justice BHC Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan hoisted the national flag.

High Court Judges, Registrar Balochistan High Court District and Sessions Judges, Judicial Officers, members of Special Tribunals, representatives of Bar Council and Bar Association lawyers and children were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Justice said that for the stability and prosperity of the motherland, unity and patriotism were needed more than ever before, and all political elites have to think and act in the best interest of the country above themselves.

Similarly, Government officials also have to work with dedication for the development and prosperity of the country, he noted.

The chief justice said that this year's independence celebration is unique in many ways. On August 12, our National and Provincial Assemblies completed their term, the Digital Census was completed in April 2023 which was recently approved unanimously by the Council of Common Interests.

The Election Commission is busy preparing for the upcoming General Elections which indicate that the democratic system of Pakistan is steadily moving towards stability and of course, the Election Commission of the Federation and the supervisory governments of the provinces will ensure the conduct of transparent elections for the prosperity and stability of Pakistan, he said.

Stressing meritocracy in all government institutions he cited the example of BHC and said that merit has been ensured in the process of selection and appointment from judges to clerks in BHC.

He said that all the institutions of the province also required to ensure the appointment of the subject candidates on merit in the selection process.

The chief justice emphasized the importance of research in educational and government institutions of the province and said that our province is rich in mineral wealth.

If science-based research is promoted in all the universities and related government institutions of the province, Balochistan province can give amazing results in the field of minerals and livestock which will lead to prosperity not only in the province but also across the country, he said.