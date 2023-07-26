Open Menu

BHC Declares Appointment Of CM's Coordinators As Illegal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

BHC declares appointment of CM's coordinators as illegal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The High Court of Balochistan (BHC) on Wednesday declared the appointment of Chief Minister Balochistan's coordinators and interpreters as illegal.

Advocate Sadiq Khilji has challenged the appointment of CM's coordinators and interpreters.

A division bench of the BHC comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana announced the decision.

The court declared the appointment of government coordinators as illegal while giving a verdict on the petition.

The high court remarked that the appointment of coordinators was done illegally.

It ordered spokespersons including Farah Azim Shah and Babar Yousafzai and all coordinators to stop work immediately, asking Secretary S&GAD to immediately withdraw offices and government facilities and submit written report to the court on the withdrawal of facilities.

Earlier, Chief Justice BHC Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana had reserved the decision on the petition.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Afghanistan Balochistan Chief Minister Farah All Government Court

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

28 seconds ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

1 hour ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

3 hours ago
Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

15 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

15 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAEâ€™s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAEâ€™s pioneering approach to food security and ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan