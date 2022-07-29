UrduPoint.com

BHC Declares Appointment Of Ombudsperson Legally Ineffective, Void

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

BHC declares appointment of ombudsperson legally ineffective, void

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Balochistan High Court on Friday declared the appointment of provincial ombudsperson on Prevention of Harassment of Women at Work Place, Sabra islam as legally ineffective and void.

The Honourable Court stopped the ombudsperson from working with immediate effect.

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice Balochistan High Court, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Rozi Khan Baraich gave a verdict on the petition.

It may be recalled that the provincial ombudsperson was appointed three years ago under the Prevention of Harassment of Women at Work Act.

The Honourable Court also invalidated the extension of two more years of the provincial ombudsperson.

The Balochistan High Court in its verdict asked the Women Development Department to call applications for fresh appointment as per law.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Afghanistan Balochistan May Women From Court

Recent Stories

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

1 hour ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

1 hour ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

3 hours ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.