BHC declares appointment of ombudsperson legally ineffective, void

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Balochistan High Court on Friday declared the appointment of provincial ombudsperson on Prevention of Harassment of Women at Work Place, Sabra islam as legally ineffective and void.

The Honourable Court stopped the ombudsperson from working with immediate effect.

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice Balochistan High Court, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Rozi Khan Baraich gave a verdict on the petition.

It may be recalled that the provincial ombudsperson was appointed three years ago under the Prevention of Harassment of Women at Work Act.

The Honourable Court also invalidated the extension of two more years of the provincial ombudsperson.

The Balochistan High Court in its verdict asked the Women Development Department to call applications for fresh appointment as per law.