BHC Declares Appointment Of Provincial Ombudsperson As Illegal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Balochistan High Court on Thursday declared the appointment of a provincial ombudsperson Noor Jahan Mengal as illegal.

BHC, in his detailed judgment, restrained the provincial woman ombudsperson from working immediately.

The Hon'ble Court declared the notification dated 21 December 2022 of the Secretary, Women's Development Department null and void.

A divisional bench consisting of Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Gul Hasan Tareen announced the verdict.

The petitioner contended that Ms. Noor Jahan Mengal does not qualify for the post of Provincial Woman Ombudsperson.

