BHC Declares Former MPA’s Disqualification Null And Void

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 11:25 PM

The Balochistan High Court on Friday declared the disqualification of former member of the provincial assembly Mohammad Khan Toor null and void and of no legal effects

The Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former MPA on 10th April 2019.

The Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Gul Hasan Tareen pronounced the verdict.

The court annulled the disqualification of the petitioner under Article 62 (1) (F) of the constitution by ECP vide impugned order dated 10-04-2019 saying disqualification is null, void, and of no legal effects.

“This order of the Election Commission has no constitutional status,” the order read.

The ECP had also failed to appreciate that the nomination forms of the petitioner dated 26.11.2007 were accepted by the Returning Officer without objection of any nature, it added.

APP/ask

