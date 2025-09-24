- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- BHC declares inclusion of Sardar Akhtar’s name in PNIL as illegal, orders his name removal from li ..
BHC Declares Inclusion Of Sardar Akhtar’s Name In PNIL As Illegal, Orders His Name Removal From List
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Balochistan High Court (BHC) has declared the inclusion of Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s name in the Provisional National Identity List (PNIL) as illegal, unconstitutional and an excess of legal authority and ordered his name immediate removal from the list
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Balochistan High Court (BHC) has declared the inclusion of Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s name in the Provisional National Identity List (PNIL) as illegal, unconstitutional and an excess of legal authority and ordered his name immediate removal from the list.
On Wednesday, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barich and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi delivered the verdict on Constitutional Petition No. 1149/2025.
The petitioner’s lawyer, while giving arguments, said that the inclusion of his name in the PNIL is a violation of Articles, 4, 9, 10-A, 14, 15, 18 and 25 of the Constitution, as no show cause notice was given nor was an opportunity for hearing provided.
The court was informed that the PNIL is essentially an administrative measure that has no legal backing and could not be used as a substitute for the Exit Control List (ECL).
However, concerned officials could not produce any legal framework or written approval before the court.
The court held that Article 15 of the Constitution grants every citizen the fundamental right to freedom of movement and travel abroad which could only be limited under “reasonable restrictions imposed by law”.
Since there was no legal basis in this case, it is unconstitutional to deprive the petitioner of a fundamental right.
The judgment said that “Inclusion of the name in the PNIL without notice, legal justification or due process is an arbitrary and illegal act.” The court ordered that Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s name be immediately removed from the PNIL or any travel ban list, unless action is taken in accordance with law.
The judgment further said that the fundamental rights of citizens are inalienable and could be restricted only in accordance with reasonable and legal requirements.
Recent Stories
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues
Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
Court acquits man in kidnapping-for-ransom case
Four development schemes worth Rs 13.176b approved
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on cops' requests35 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR35 minutes ago
-
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments35 minutes ago
-
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues35 minutes ago
-
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad1 hour ago
-
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations1 hour ago
-
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison1 hour ago
-
Court acquits man in kidnapping-for-ransom case14 seconds ago
-
BHC declares inclusion of Sardar Akhtar’s name in PNIL as illegal, orders his name removal from li ..17 seconds ago
-
PPP engaged in ‘flood politics’, alleges Azma Bokhari18 seconds ago
-
Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Academic Council meeting held20 seconds ago