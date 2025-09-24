Open Menu

BHC Declares Inclusion Of Sardar Akhtar’s Name In PNIL As Illegal, Orders His Name Removal From List

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Balochistan High Court (BHC) has declared the inclusion of Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s name in the Provisional National Identity List (PNIL) as illegal, unconstitutional and an excess of legal authority and ordered his name immediate removal from the list

On Wednesday, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barich and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi delivered the verdict on Constitutional Petition No. 1149/2025.

The petitioner’s lawyer, while giving arguments, said that the inclusion of his name in the PNIL is a violation of Articles, 4, 9, 10-A, 14, 15, 18 and 25 of the Constitution, as no show cause notice was given nor was an opportunity for hearing provided.

The court was informed that the PNIL is essentially an administrative measure that has no legal backing and could not be used as a substitute for the Exit Control List (ECL).

However, concerned officials could not produce any legal framework or written approval before the court.

The court held that Article 15 of the Constitution grants every citizen the fundamental right to freedom of movement and travel abroad which could only be limited under “reasonable restrictions imposed by law”.

Since there was no legal basis in this case, it is unconstitutional to deprive the petitioner of a fundamental right.

The judgment said that “Inclusion of the name in the PNIL without notice, legal justification or due process is an arbitrary and illegal act.” The court ordered that Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s name be immediately removed from the PNIL or any travel ban list, unless action is taken in accordance with law.

The judgment further said that the fundamental rights of citizens are inalienable and could be restricted only in accordance with reasonable and legal requirements.

