BHC Dismisses Appeal By Former Post Master Against AC's Verdict

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by the former Post Master Gandakha Fayaz Ali Jamali against Accountability Court verdict.

A division bench of BHC comprising justice Rozi Khan bareach and justice Ejaz Ahmed Swati announced the judgment, said a press release issued by NAB.

Accountability Court (AC) Quetta judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani had awarded imprisonment and fine in a reference filed by NAB Balochistan against Post Master Gandakha area of Jaffarabad district and others.

The convict was absconding for long time. Meanwhile he had filed appeal against the Accountability Court decision which was dismissed by the honorable court.

