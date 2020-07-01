BHC hears case regarding PSDP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday heard the constitutional petition which was filed by the opposition parties regarding the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and sought a report from the provincial government.

The two-member BHC bench comprising Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmad Langove heard the case, which was jointly filed by opposition parties including Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F).

The petitioners claimed in the petition that their areas had been ignored in the PSDP.

After listening to the petitioners; counsel, the court summoned the Additional Chief Secretary Development, Secretary Communication and Works, and other officials on July 13.