BHC official staff visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Official staff of British High Commission (BHC) on Wednesday visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur.

According to ETPB spokesperson, the staff included Lona Thomas, Political Counsellor and Victoria visited all sections of Gurdwara (Dewan Asthan, Langar Hall, Sarovar Sahib & Khethi Sahib).

They appreciated the government of Pakistan for providing facility to the Sikh Community.

The BHC official staff ate lunch in the Langar Hall, according to the Sikh Rehat Maryada.