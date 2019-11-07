BHC rejects bail pleas of DD mines and minerals

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan High Court ( BHC) on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of Deputy Director Mines and Mineral Department, Mohammad Zaman and Imtiaz Hussain who were in custody of NAB Balochistan in MMD corruption scam.

The Divisional bench of BHC comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar and Justice Hamee Baloch heard the bail pleas.

Special prosecutor NAB Jaffer Raza Khan apprised the worth court that NAB has sufficient proof against the accused and custody of the accused including DD MMD is further required to proceed with the investigation and subsequently file the reference.

After hearing the both sides, the divisional bench of BHC rejected the bail pleas of the accused.

It is merit mentioning here that NAB has arrested six accused including Deputy Director Mines and Mineral Department government of Balochsitan for causing huge loss to national exchequer through corruption and corrupt practices.