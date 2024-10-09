Open Menu

BHC Reserves Verdict On Demolishing Of Balochistan Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM

BHC reserves verdict on demolishing of Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Balochisan High Court on Wednesday reserved the verdict challenging the demolishing of historic Balochistan Assembly building.

Former President Supreme Court Bar Association Senator Amanullah Kanrani had filed a constitutional petition against the demolition of an old and historical building of Balochistan Assembly terming the government move tantamount to damaging the historical national heritage.

The division bench of the BHC comprising Justice Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Mohammad Amir Nawaz Rana reserved the decision.

Senator Kanrani contended that the decision of demolishing the historical building of Balochistan Assembly is a sheer violation of article 28 of the constitution of Pakistan.

He said Article 28 of the constitution of Pakistan says, “subject to article 251, any section of citizens having a distinct language, script or culture shall have the right to preserve and promote the same and subject to law, establish institutions for that purpose deploring that the incumbent government is going against the constitution.

He further contended that government has planned to demolish the assembly building and spend Rs 5 billion on the construction of historic building without taking the cabinet into confidence. The prejudice move would be a just a waste of public money, he lamented.

The senator referred lower house of United Kingdom as saying the building of UK lower house is being preserved given that it was century old building of the country. The building of Sindh Assembly is intact based on the same reason, he stressed.

Referring section 2 of the article 199 of the constitution, he said it is the responsibility of the court to protect the basic right of the citizen.

The division bench of the Balochisan High Court preserved the verdict saying the detailed judgment would be made in line with the ground realities and facts of the case.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Century Balochistan Supreme Court Same United Kingdom Mohammad Amir Money Government Cabinet Billion Court

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

42 minutes ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

1 hour ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

2 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

3 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

3 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

3 hours ago
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

3 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

3 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

4 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

4 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan