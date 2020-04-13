UrduPoint.com
BHC Sets Aside Special Assistants To Chief Minister Balochistan Act 2018

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:05 PM

BHC sets aside Special Assistants to Chief Minister Balochistan Act 2018

A BHC division ordered all the Special Assistants to Chief Minister Balochistan to return all the received salaries and other facilities.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) Balochistan High Court (BHC) set aside Special Assistants to the Chief Minister Balochistan Act 2018 here on Monday.

A division bench of BHC passed the order while hearing a petition challenging Special Assistants to Chief Minister of Balochistan Act 2018.

The court also ordered all the Special Assistants to Chief Minister to return all the received salaries and other facilities.

Ali Ahmad Kakar had filed the petition before the BHC submitting that the Act was contradictory to the law of the land and be set aside.

The decision of BHC came at the moment when the top court ordered the Federal government to remove Advisor to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, holding that what was his capacity.

“What the army of the ministers is doing at this moment when the entire nation is suffering from Coronavirus pandemic?,” the top court observed.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who had taken suo motu notice after a petition was filed against the release of under trial prisoners (UTPs) by high courts, is heading a five-member larger bench.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed were the other members of the bench.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General for Pakistan asked the Supreme Court not to remove Dr. Zafar Mirza from his office as his removal could be disastrous at this moment in fight against Coronavirus. The top law officer asked the Supreme Court to leave the matter of Dr. Zafar Mirza with the government.

However, the Supreme Court expressed serious concerns over the poor performance of the government, saying that “Why are the legislative bodies not working? What is the army of ministers doing?”

The top court ordered the government to remove Dr. Zafar Mirza for taking inadequate measures to control spread of Coronavirus.

Previously, the federal government submitted report before the SC informing it that the tally of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan could go up to 50,000 at the end of ongoing month. The government submitted that they had locked down the cities and advised citizens to stay at home to support it control the virus.

