BHC Suspends Arrest Warrants For Imran Khan In Quetta Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2023 | 03:41 PM

BHC suspends arrest warrants for Imran Khan in Quetta case

Justice Kakar while suspending the warrants has issued the summons for the Balochistan police chief, SP legal and the station house officer of the Bijli police station.

QUTEEA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest warrant for two weeks issued by a local court in a case registered against him in Quetta.

Justice Zaheer-Ud-Din Kakar of the BHC passed the orders on plea moved by Iqbal Shah of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ISF) on behalf of the PTI chief who was booked in a case in Bijli Police Station.

Justice Kakar, while suspending the warrant, also issued the summons for the Balochistan police chief, SP legal and the station house officer of the Bijli Police Station.

The development took place at the moment when a five-member team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations Nadeem reached Lahore to arrest the PTI chief.

The team includes Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Sattar, a sub-inspector and two other officers.

A local court in Quetta had issued earlier arrest warrants of Imran Khan.

The petitioner said that the FIR registered against Imran Khan was illegal as the offence was not committed in the jurisdiction of Bijli Police Station. He asked the court to dismiss the FIR.

After hearing the plea, Justice Kakar suspended the arrest warrants and put off further hearing for two weeks.

