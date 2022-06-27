UrduPoint.com

BHC Suspends LG Polls In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 07:07 PM

BHC suspends LG polls in Quetta

The Balochistan High Court (BHC)on Monday suspended the local government elections scheduled to be held in Quetta on August 28

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Balochistan High Court (BHC)on Monday suspended the local government elections scheduled to be held in Quetta on August 28.

A BHC bench comprising Justice Kamran Mulakhail and Justice Nazir Ahmed Lango issued the order on a petition filed by former councilor Abdul Karim Lango Advocate.

Earlier, as per Election Commission of Pakistan, the local government elections in Quetta were scheduled for August 28.

The petitioner had challenged the delimitation of Quetta.

Later, the hearing of the petition was adjourned till July 6.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Election Commission Of Pakistan July August Government Court

Recent Stories

CTD arrests 11 suspects

CTD arrests 11 suspects

3 minutes ago
 Tariq Pervez elected as President Pak Bodybuilding ..

Tariq Pervez elected as President Pak Bodybuilding Federation

3 minutes ago
 Two retailers held on making illegal deductions in ..

Two retailers held on making illegal deductions in petrol subsidy payments

3 minutes ago
 World number two Jabeur into Wimbledon second roun ..

World number two Jabeur into Wimbledon second round in 54 minutes

3 minutes ago
 A Path Breaking Route Of MSMS 3

A Path Breaking Route Of MSMS 3

15 minutes ago
 Healthy activities stressed to save youth from dru ..

Healthy activities stressed to save youth from drug addiction

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.