BHC suspends LG polls in Quetta

The Balochistan High Court (BHC)on Monday suspended the local government elections scheduled to be held in Quetta on August 28

A BHC bench comprising Justice Kamran Mulakhail and Justice Nazir Ahmed Lango issued the order on a petition filed by former councilor Abdul Karim Lango Advocate.

Earlier, as per Election Commission of Pakistan, the local government elections in Quetta were scheduled for August 28.

The petitioner had challenged the delimitation of Quetta.

Later, the hearing of the petition was adjourned till July 6.