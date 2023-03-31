UrduPoint.com

BHC Suspends Retired Chief Secretaries' Privileges Notification

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BHC suspends retired chief secretaries' privileges notification

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Balochistan High Court (BHC), suspending the notification of privileges given to the retired chief secretaries of the province, issued notices on Friday to the provincial government.

The division bench of the BHC comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Rana ruled on the constitutional petition filed by the media activist Bayazid Khan Kharuti.

The petitioner in his petition contended the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) of the government of Balochistan has issued a benefit package for retired chief secretaries and their widows.

As per the notification, every retired chief secretary will be issued with one prohibited and two non-prohibited bore grates licenses while free accommodation will be provided to them in Balochistan's Guest Houses, rest houses, circuit houses and Balochistan House Karachi and Lahore.

The petition further read that in the notification, pick and drop facility has been provided along with the protocol at the Quetta and Islamabad airports.

The salary of a driver equal to the salary of the driver of S&GAD department along with allowances besides the salary of the gunmen equal to the salary of the security guard of S&GAD and 250 liters of POL per month will also be given.

The petitioner pleaded with the court that the notification and all the privileges given in it are against the constitution and law, so it should be declared null and void.

The division bench of BHC, issuing notices to the Chief Secretary, Advocate General and others, suspended the notification of the privileges seeking their response at the next hearing.

