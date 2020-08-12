UrduPoint.com
BHC To Hold Flag Hoisting Ceremony On Aug14

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:21 PM

BHC to hold flag hoisting ceremony on Aug14

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail would unfurl the national flag during a flag hoisting ceremony to be held on 14th August 2020 in connection with the Independence Day,said a notification issued on Wednesday.

The honorable Judges of the BHC, the senior lawyers would attend the ceremony to be held at the lawn of the Baluchistan High Court.

