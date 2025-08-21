Open Menu

BHCC Team Visits Al-Khair Medical Complex, Guides Staff On Patient Safety

Published August 21, 2025

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Balochistan Healthcare Commission (BHCC)’s team on Thursday visited Al-Khair Medical Complex private in Quetta to review the hospital’s registration process and treatment system and provide guidance to the staff regarding patient safety.

Assistant Director Clinical Governance & Standard Development Dr. Faria Shah BHCC told APP that the team was divided into two groups, one group conducted a session with the hospital administration and staff on patient safety who inspected various departments of the hospital, including the operation theatre, NICU, emergency, radiology, and laboratory.

She said that the hospital staff were advised to maintain a complete record of employees, prepare a list of medical equipment, and ensure that patient files contain full medical histories and treatment details. Furthermore, the hospital administration was instructed to complete the patient safety checklist and submit it to the BHCC for approval.

The BHCC officials reiterated their commitment to improving healthcare standards and ensuring patient safety across Balochistan. (SRS)

