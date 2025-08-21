BHCC Team Visits Al-Khair Medical Complex, Guides Staff On Patient Safety
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Balochistan Healthcare Commission (BHCC)’s team on Thursday visited Al-Khair Medical Complex private in Quetta to review the hospital’s registration process and treatment system and provide guidance to the staff regarding patient safety.
Assistant Director Clinical Governance & Standard Development Dr. Faria Shah BHCC told APP that the team was divided into two groups, one group conducted a session with the hospital administration and staff on patient safety who inspected various departments of the hospital, including the operation theatre, NICU, emergency, radiology, and laboratory.
She said that the hospital staff were advised to maintain a complete record of employees, prepare a list of medical equipment, and ensure that patient files contain full medical histories and treatment details. Furthermore, the hospital administration was instructed to complete the patient safety checklist and submit it to the BHCC for approval.
The BHCC officials reiterated their commitment to improving healthcare standards and ensuring patient safety across Balochistan. (SRS)
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM launches plantation drive to mitigate climate change effects4 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Kalat under Balochistan govt’s green initiative4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saved 99 out of 104 Rawalpindi citizens trapped in rainwater flood this year4 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swabi firing14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s TEVTA MD visits Saudi Arabia to expand job opportunities for youth14 minutes ago
-
Cervical cancer vaccination drive to begin in Gujrat from Sept 1524 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5m relief provided to complainants in 140 cases against Mepco24 minutes ago
-
.....24 minutes ago
-
'Khuli katcheri' held by Ombudsman Larkana24 minutes ago
-
Power outages at Pumping Stations severely disrupt water supply in city24 minutes ago
-
NA body asks NEPRA for enhancing service delivery to consumers34 minutes ago
-
Strict security, traffic, cleanliness plans finalised for 28th Safar procession34 minutes ago