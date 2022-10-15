UrduPoint.com

BHC's Chief Justice Condoles Demise Of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 12:31 AM

BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and all the other judges expressed their deep sorrow over the assassination of former Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskenzai in the firing incident in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and all the other judges expressed their deep sorrow over the assassination of former Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskenzai in the firing incident in Kharan.

In a statement issued by the High Court, while paying tribute to former Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai for his services, Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and judges said that the martyred judge had opened courts across Balochistan to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps, saying that his services would always be remembered in good words.

In their condolence statement, the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court and other judges strongly condemned this act of terrorism and termed it as a very sad incident.

They prayed to Allah to raise the ranks of the deceased and grant the bereaved family the courage to bear this loss with patience and courage.

