BHC’s CJ issues orders for transfers, appointments of four judicial officers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) Rozi Khan Bareach on Monday issued orders for the transfers and appointments of four judicial officers keeping in mind the public interest and the need for service.

According to the notification, these appointments would come into effect immediately and could remain in effect until further orders.

According to the details, Tariq Ali Lashari was transferred from Additional District and Sessions Judge Jhal Maksi to Additional District and Sessions Judge Quetta XI.

The promoted judicial officer Allah Muhammad was posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge III Sariab, Aziz Ahmed was posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge Sibi while Amjad Khan was posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge Bhag.

The notification also states that District and Sessions Judge Kachhi should arrange a roster to dispose of the relevant cases in Dhadar, while the additional charge of Senior Civil Judge I Lorlai has been assigned to Senior Civil Judge II Loralai. Similarly, the additional charge of Senior Civil Judge I Gwadar has been assigned to Judicial Magistrate Jiwani Gwadar.