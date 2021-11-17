Bhimber Dam Project likely to start from 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The construction works on 2 MW power generations Bhimber Dam Project is likely to start from April, next 2022.

The Bhimber Dam project is proposed to be built over Bhimber Nullah located in Bhimber District Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

The dam is expected to be completed by March, 2024 at the cost of Rs. 86.089 million, said an official source.

The AJK government has accorded approval for inclusion of Bhimber Dam project in current Financial Year's annual development programme with allocation of Rs. 60.564 million.

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will make every effort to complete the project study within already submitted PC-II cost and requested to arrange approval of PC-II, allocation and release of funds.

The PC-II proforma for feasibility study submitted to ministry of water resources (MoWR) last month for arranging its approval from competent forum.

In the light of directions of Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting, PC-II proforma for Feasibility Study, Detailed Engineering Design, and Tender Documents and PC-I has been prepared and is under submission to MoWR for consideration in upcoming DDWP meeting.