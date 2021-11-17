UrduPoint.com

Bhimber Dam Project Likely To Start From 2022

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Bhimber Dam Project likely to start from 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The construction works on 2 MW power generations Bhimber Dam Project is likely to start from April, next 2022.

The Bhimber Dam project is proposed to be built over Bhimber Nullah located in Bhimber District Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

The dam is expected to be completed by March, 2024 at the cost of Rs. 86.089 million, said an official source.

The AJK government has accorded approval for inclusion of Bhimber Dam project in current Financial Year's annual development programme with allocation of Rs. 60.564 million.

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will make every effort to complete the project study within already submitted PC-II cost and requested to arrange approval of PC-II, allocation and release of funds.

The PC-II proforma for feasibility study submitted to ministry of water resources (MoWR) last month for arranging its approval from competent forum.

In the light of directions of Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting, PC-II proforma for Feasibility Study, Detailed Engineering Design, and Tender Documents and PC-I has been prepared and is under submission to MoWR for consideration in upcoming DDWP meeting.

Related Topics

Water WAPDA Dam Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday n ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya

14 minutes ago
 Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone cal ..

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone call with mother

31 minutes ago
 Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as ..

Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as cold weather scales deforestat ..

38 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

38 minutes ago
 UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school m ..

UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school meals

38 minutes ago
 Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1 ..

Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Re ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.