Bhimber Dam Project to be completed by 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A 2 MW Bhimber Dam Project is likely to be completed by March, 2024 at a cost of Rs. 86.089 million.

According to a government official, the project is located on Bhimber Nullah about 10 km upstream of Bhimber-Gujrat Road Bridge in District Bhimber, Azad Kashmir.

The Government of AJ&K on 30 September 2020 accorded approval for inclusion of Bhimber Dam Project in the current Financial Year's Annual Development Programme with allocation of Rs. 60.564 million. WAPDA will make every effort to complete the project study within already submitted PC-II cost and requested to arrange approval of PC-II, allocation and release of funds.

The PC-II proforma for feasibility study submitted to Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) on 14 January, 2021 for arranging its approval from competent forum. DDW directed WAPDA to conduct a feasibility study through consultants. In the light of directions of DDWP meeting, PC-II proforma for feasibility study, detailed engineering design, tender documents and PC-I has been prepared and is under submission to MoWR for consideration in upcoming DDWP meeting.