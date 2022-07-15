UrduPoint.com

Bhimber Dam To Be Completed By March 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Bhimber Dam project having 2MW capacity is likely to be completed by March, 2024 with the cost of Rs. 86.089 million, said an official source on Friday.

The dam is located on Bhimber Nullah about 10 km u/s of Bhimber-Gujrat Road Bridge in District Bhimber, Azad Kashmir.

Government of AJ&K on September 30 accorded approval for inclusion of Bhimber Dam Project in current Financial Year's Annual Development Programme with allocation of Rs. 60.564 Million.

WAPDA will make every effort to complete the project study within already submitted PC-II cost and requested to arrange approval of PC-II, allocation and release of funds.

PC-II Proforma for Feasibility Study submitted to MoWR on 14.01.2021 for arranging its approval from competent forum.

DDW directed WAPDA to conduct the Feasibility Study through Consultants.

In the light of directions of DDWP meeting, PC-II proforma for Feasibility Study, Detailed Engineering Design, and Tender Documents & PC-I has been prepared and is under submission to MoWR for consideration in upcoming DDWP meeting.

