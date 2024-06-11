Bhit Shah LPG cylinder blast death toll rises to three

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The death toll of the June 6 explosion at a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Bhit Shah area of Matiari district, has increased to three with the death of a 65 year old Allah Bux Burdi at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Tuesday.

An official of the hospital informed that Burdi's 90 percent body was burnt due to gas cylinder blast.

The deceased belonged to Lalu Lashari village in Hyderabad and he went to the LPG shop in Bhit Shah area to buy the fuel.

Earlier on Monday, a 45 year old Muhammad Saleh Rajput also succumbed to his burn injuries at the LUH.

The first death related to the incident had reported on June 7, when a 36 year old Dilbar Lakho breathed his last at the same health facility.

At least, seven persons were also injured in the blast and three of them sustained critical wounds.

The illegal business of LPG sale in the shops located near the residential areas continued till filing of this report despite a ban imposed by the district administration.

APP/zmb/