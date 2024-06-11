Bhit Shah LPG Cylinder Blast Death Toll Rises To Three
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The death toll of the June 6 explosion at a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Bhit Shah area of Matiari district, has increased to three with the death of a 65 year old Allah Bux Burdi at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Tuesday.
An official of the hospital informed that Burdi's 90 percent body was burnt due to gas cylinder blast.
The deceased belonged to Lalu Lashari village in Hyderabad and he went to the LPG shop in Bhit Shah area to buy the fuel.
Earlier on Monday, a 45 year old Muhammad Saleh Rajput also succumbed to his burn injuries at the LUH.
The first death related to the incident had reported on June 7, when a 36 year old Dilbar Lakho breathed his last at the same health facility.
At least, seven persons were also injured in the blast and three of them sustained critical wounds.
The illegal business of LPG sale in the shops located near the residential areas continued till filing of this report despite a ban imposed by the district administration.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC cracks down on Revenue Recovery Targets12 seconds ago
-
Musadik foresees stability amidst growth16 seconds ago
-
Education Ministry implements 21 projects about basic and college education22 seconds ago
-
Balochistan government all set to revamp health sector on modern lines27 seconds ago
-
JKDF president felicitates newly elected APHC leaders30 seconds ago
-
Economic Survey 2023-24: PTV keeps masses abreast of current affairs33 seconds ago
-
Chief Secretary chairs provincial selection board meeting36 seconds ago
-
Armed robbers hit pharmacy twice in Attock40 seconds ago
-
NHA achieves milestones in Peshawar Northern Bypass Project, focuses on uninterrupted construction10 minutes ago
-
Gillani, Jane Marriott discuss issues of mutual interest10 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks FIA, Immigration response on PTI leader’s travel ban10 minutes ago
-
Training on climate sensitive budgeting, finance transparency' held10 minutes ago