Bhitai Arts Council stages play on World Mental Health Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Bhitai Arts Council’s Theatre group staged a play (Phakiyon Farq Kan) on World Mental Health Day at Latif Hall of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro on Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr.

Ikram Uddin Ujjan was the chief guest on the occasion while eminent writer Mehmood Mughal, Deans of various faculties, and a large number of people attended the stage play.

The theme of the stage play was ‘Mental Health is a universal Human Right’ was directed by Rafique Essani Memon and written by Manzoor Sitai.

Famous Artists Aaisha Mahek, Benazir Junejo, Talib Hussain Mughal, and Rafiq Essani performed their roles and received applause from the audience.