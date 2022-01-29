UrduPoint.com

Bhitai Arts Council To Organize Jashan-e-Latif On 3 Feb

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Bhitai Arts Council to organize Jashan-e-Latif on 3 Feb

Bhitai Arts Council of Sindh will organize Jashane Latif to mark 333rd Birth anniversary of a great scholar, saint and spiritual poet Abdul Latif Bhitai at Mumtaz Mirza auditorium on 3 February 2020 (Ist Rajab-ul-Murajib).

President Bhitai Arts Council Rafiq Essan Memon in a statement said that eminent artists of Sindh would perform on the poetry of Shah Latif Bhitai while renowned scholars would express their views on the life, teachings and poetry of Shah Bhitai.

Shah Abdul Latif, was born in Hala Haveli near the Khatiyan village of Matiari District, Sindh in 1689. He died in 1752 and is buried in Bhit.

